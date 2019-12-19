South Africa: Trevor Noah Interviews Zozibini Tunzi On 'The Daily Show' and We Couldn't Be Prouder!

Johannesburg — Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi got the chance to meet Trevor Noah when she was interviewed on The Daily Show on Tuesday.

Though the interview has not aired in South Africa yet, we were privy to some pics of the beauty queen on the set of the late-night talk show, and had the chance to listen to their chat on The Daily Show's podcast.

Speaking to Trevor, Zozibini opened up about the negative comments she received from some members of the public when she won the Miss South Africa contest in August.

"I got comments like, 'she's a downgrade from the others [previous Miss SA winners] that we've had'," she explained.

The 26-year-old says she was also attacked because of the colour of her skin, but instead of retaliating with hate, she took it as a moment to educate people. "I remember putting out a post speaking about colourism, speaking about racism, speaking about how people need to see things in order to start believing in them."

Agreeing with the beauty queen, Trevor added that it was a proud moment for him as a South African when she took the Miss Universe crown, but it was also a special moment for people around the world to see a dark skinned woman with natural hair win the title.

The conversation turned to Zozibini's passion for speaking out against gender-based violence. "My thing about gender-based violence is to bring in the men. Because people would ask women, 'What do you think we should do to fight this?'. And I'm like, 'Why are you asking me?". I'm not the perpetrator in most of the instances so why don't we call on the people that are?" she said.

Posting pics to Instagram of her time on the show, Zozibini wrote: "I couldn't have thought of a better way to wrap up my interviews. What an incredible first week it has been. Thank you @trevornoah @thedailyshow for having me. You were the perfect host."

Source: The Juice