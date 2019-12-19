Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Condemns Violence Against Humanitarian Aid Workers

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The United State Embassy in Abuja has condemned the recent violent attacks on humanitarian aid workers in Nigeria, commending and honoring their tireless efforts as they put their lives at risk to assist the forcibly displaced.

The embassy made this known in a statement wednesday by its Public Affairs Section.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that four aid workers were executed by armed groups in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State on December 13.

The four men were among the six aid workers, who were abducted on July 26 when their convoy came under attack near Damasak, in the Mobbar LGA.

They were working on a health project implemented by the INGO Action Against Hunger.

One of the drivers was killed during the attack and another was reportedly executed on Sept. 24.

The embassy also called for the protection of humanitarian aid workers.

"The United States Embassy honours the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers.

"They risk their personal safety every day to provide critical assistance to those forcibly displaced and in need.

"This has been starkly illustrated by the recent murder of the members of Action Against Hunger.

"We condemn this senseless slaughter and extend to the grieving families our sincerest sympathy and condolences.

"Humanitarian workers deserve the protection necessary to allow them to pursue their work.

"We call on all parties to armed conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relevant to the safety and security of humanitarian personnel," the embassy stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
NGO
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.