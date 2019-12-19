Nigeria: 39 Companies Submit Bids for Fourth Mainland Bridge

19 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun James

Following the expiration of three-week advertisements for the submission of bids for Expression of Interest in the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, 39 construction companies have shown their interests in the project.

The competitive Expression of Intent was opened yesterday at the Lagos State Secretariat.

The 39 construction companies from Asia, Europe and Nigeria, expressed interest in the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government had advertised for expression of interest on the bridge weeks ago.

However, the state government opened the bid to unveil the companies that expressed their interest for the project, even as two companies, which did not submit their bids as advertised by the government, were instantly rejected.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs.Aramide Adeyoye said the opening of the bid was the first of the six stages before a winner would be selected to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge, describing the process as very transparent.

She said since the government did not have the fund for the project, it had to place it under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement, saying government was encouraged by the number of companies that bid for the project worldwide.

Adeyoye said the next step, which is the evaluation stage would begin today, saying that the companies that qualified for the next stage would be contacted.

She disclosed that 39 companies expressed interest in the project, adding that the bid was opened publicly to get investors' confidence in the project.

Managing Director, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Dr. Peter Agunbiade, said the journey to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge began many years ago, adding that the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made it possible for the construction of the bridge to be revisited.

He said companies in Europe, Asia and others duly expressed interest in the project, assuring that the state government would ensure transparency in executing the bid.

However, some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are: Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythgoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.