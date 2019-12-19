Nigeria: 39 Companies Submit Bids for Fourth Mainland Bridge

Following the expiration of three-week advertisements for the submission of bids for Expression of Interest in the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, 39 construction companies have shown their interests in the project.

The competitive Expression of Intent was opened yesterday at the Lagos State Secretariat.

The 39 construction companies from Asia, Europe and Nigeria, expressed interest in the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government had advertised for expression of interest on the bridge weeks ago.

However, the state government opened the bid to unveil the companies that expressed their interest for the project, even as two companies, which did not submit their bids as advertised by the government, were instantly rejected.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs.Aramide Adeyoye said the opening of the bid was the first of the six stages before a winner would be selected to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge, describing the process as very transparent.

She said since the government did not have the fund for the project, it had to place it under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement, saying government was encouraged by the number of companies that bid for the project worldwide.

Adeyoye said the next step, which is the evaluation stage would begin today, saying that the companies that qualified for the next stage would be contacted.

She disclosed that 39 companies expressed interest in the project, adding that the bid was opened publicly to get investors' confidence in the project.

Managing Director, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Dr. Peter Agunbiade, said the journey to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge began many years ago, adding that the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made it possible for the construction of the bridge to be revisited.

He said companies in Europe, Asia and others duly expressed interest in the project, assuring that the state government would ensure transparency in executing the bid.

However, some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are: Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythgoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.