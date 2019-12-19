Nigeria: Falana Cautions Buhari Against Allocation of Oil Blocks, $29.6bn Loan

Akure — Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, Wednesday threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to court if he awards oil blocks to individuals.

Falana also advised Nigerians to challenge their senators to debate on the implication of approval for $29.6 billion being sought by the president.

Falana stated this yesterday at the International Culture and Event Centre, the DOME in Alagbaka, Akure, while delivering his address as a guest speaker at Imeri Convergence 2019 entitled: "Politics in Nigeria, Finding a Balance between Political Interest and the Demand for Good Governance."

The legal practitioner noted that none of the beneficiaries of oil blocks in the past had the technology to explore the oil, but rather they travelled abroad to look for companies they sell or lease the oil blocks at huge amount of money.

He described the sharing of oil blocks as a corrupt way politicians share the wealth among themselves and their associates.

On the proposed fresh loan by the federal government, Falana warned that if the Senate should approve the loan, the nation would be plunged into perpetual indebtedness which generation unborn would bear part of the brunt.

He lamented that the nation is currently serving its debt with 50 percent of its annual budget calling on Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands.

He noted that none of the current political parties could conduct a free and fair election.

Speaking at the event, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, noted that freedom of the citizenry is sacrosanct.

Akeredolu, who was represented by former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Olabintan, enjoined the people to always express their grievances in a way that would not encroach the rights of others.

Senator Bode Olajumoke, in his remarks, charged politicians to shun politics of bitterness for the development of the nation.

Chief Sola Ebiseni, who was among the discussants at the event, condemned the lopsidedness of the appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying Ondo State should produce the next Managing Director of the commission.

He was, however, advised by Falana to drag the federal government to court, saying it's a breach of the act that established the commission