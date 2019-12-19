Nigeria: Emerging Economies' Debts Climb to $55 Trillion in 2018 - World Bank

19 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Emerging and developing economies (EMDEs), including Nigeria, have accumulated debts to the tune of $55 trillion as at end 2018, marking an eight-year surge that has been the largest, fastest, and most broad-based in nearly five decades, the World Bank said yesterday.

The new World Bank Group study has urged policymakers to act promptly to strengthen their economic policies and make them less vulnerable to financial shocks.

Nigeria's public debt has surged by 129.5 percent or N14.5 trillion in the last five years, to N25.7 trillion as at the end of June 2019 from N11.2 trillion as at the end of December 2014.

The breakdown of the public debt for the period June 2019, according to the Debt Management Office, DMO show that the external debt accounts for 32.38 percent or N8.3 trillion, with the Federal Government accounting for 27.29 percent of that portion.

Meanwhile, the Word Bank Group study analysis released yesterday as contained in Global Waves of Debt show comprehensive study of the four major episodes of debt accumulation that have occurred in more than 100 countries since 1970.

The World Bank study found that the debt-to-Gross Domestic Product, GDP ratio of developing countries has climbed 54 percentage points to 168 percent since the debt build up began in 2010.

" On average, that ratio has risen by about seven percentage points a year--nearly three times as fast it did during the Latin America debt crisis of the 1970s. The increase, moreover, has been exceptionally broad-based--involving government as well as private debt, and observable in virtually all regions across the world.

"The size, speed, and breadth of the latest debt wave should concern us all," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

"It underscores why debt management and transparency need to be top priorities for policymakers--so they can increase growth and investment and ensure that the debt they take on contributes to better development outcomes for the people", it noted.

According to the report, the prevalence of historically low global interest rates mitigates the risk of a crisis for now.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Debt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.