Nigeria: Pastor Fatoyinbo to Host Matthew Ashimolowo, Mensa Otabil, Tudor Bismark, Others At 12DG 2020

18 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has announced the lineup of speakers for the 2020 edition of the 12 Days of Glory (12DG) conference.

12 Days of Glory is an annual conference held in COZA at the beginning of every year to prepare for the 12 months of the year through prayer and fasting.

Each day of the programme represents one month, and it will hold from January 2nd to 13th 2020 at the COZA Auditorium in Abuja and selected viewing centres.

12DG 2020 will feature impactful sessions from prominent speakers such as Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Dr Mensa Otabil, Dr Bill Winston, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr Jasmin Sculark and Reverend Marissa Farrow.

Speaking on the event, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo said:

"We've held the 12Days of Glory conference for 20 years, and each year has been bigger and better than the one before it. It's a time to pray, fast and receive God's direction for the New Year.

"Each one of the 12 days represents a month of the New Year, and starting the year this way has given birth to unusual and unprecedented testimonies for our members and our church as a whole. We have amazing speakers lined up, so I encourage everyone to attend and start 2020 on the right note," he added.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo will also speak at the conference along with his wife, Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.