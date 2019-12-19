Nigeria: Another University Professor Kidnapped in Adamawa

A Professor of Fisheries at the Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Kayode Shogbesan, has been abducted, residents and the police said.

This is the third time in three months that a professor of the university has been kidnapped.

A family source on Wednesday said Mr Shogbesan, who is also a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the professor "was seized as he was returning home from office between 8 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday."

Same Tuesday, five members of a family were kidnapped in Ganye, headquarters of Ganye Local Government Area.

Another professor, Felix Ilesanmi of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, same university was kidnapped November 15.

Earlier, on September 30, another don, Adamu Zata of the school's Soil Science department also suffered the same fate.

A lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife was not so lucky a few days ago as he was killed by gunmen on his way back to his base.

In the past four years, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in violent crimes including abductions for ransom.