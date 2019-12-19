Nigeria: Another University Professor Kidnapped in Adamawa

18 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Iro Dan Fulani

A Professor of Fisheries at the Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Kayode Shogbesan, has been abducted, residents and the police said.

This is the third time in three months that a professor of the university has been kidnapped.

A family source on Wednesday said Mr Shogbesan, who is also a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the professor "was seized as he was returning home from office between 8 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday."

Same Tuesday, five members of a family were kidnapped in Ganye, headquarters of Ganye Local Government Area.

Another professor, Felix Ilesanmi of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, same university was kidnapped November 15.

Earlier, on September 30, another don, Adamu Zata of the school's Soil Science department also suffered the same fate.

A lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife was not so lucky a few days ago as he was killed by gunmen on his way back to his base.

In the past four years, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in violent crimes including abductions for ransom.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.