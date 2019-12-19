Tanzania: Kabendera Still in Talks Over Plea Bargain, Tanzania Court Told

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera's lawyer on Wednesday told a Dar es Salaam court that negotiations with the prosecution over Kabendera's plea bargain are still ongoing.

"When the case was adjourned two weeks ago we were directed to inform the court about the progress of the plea bargaining talks between the DPP's office and the defence side. I hereby inform the court that the talks are still ongoing," Mr Jebra Kambole told the Kisutu principal resident magistrate, Janeth Mtega.

He added that the defence would keep the court informed on the progress of the negotiations.

Earlier, State Attorney Wankyo Simon told the court that the investigation on Mr Kabendera's case is ongoing.

Mr Kabendera was arrested late July after police said his citizenship was questionable.

He was later charged with money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organised crime--all non-bailable offences.

His case has since been adjourned five times.

The case has now been adjourned to January 2, 2020.