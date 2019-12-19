Nigeria: NAF Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists' Camp in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Wednesday its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed another Boko Haram terrorists' camp at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the operation was executed on Monday under the auspices of "Operation Rattle Snake."

Daramola said: "The sustained air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake have yielded further results with the destruction of another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

" The operation was executed on December 16, after a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had, over a series of missions, observed a scaling up of terrorists' activities in some compounds within the settlement.

" Accordingly, the ATF detailed an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the location.

" Overhead the target area, a significant number of terrorists were observed.

" The munitions from the attack aircraft hit the designated location, wiping out a part of the cluster of buildings in the area and neutralising several of the BHT fighters."

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

