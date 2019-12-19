Nigeria: NAF Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists' Camp in Borno

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Wednesday its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed another Boko Haram terrorists' camp at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the operation was executed on Monday under the auspices of "Operation Rattle Snake."

Daramola said: "The sustained air strikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake have yielded further results with the destruction of another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Ngoske in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

" The operation was executed on December 16, after a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had, over a series of missions, observed a scaling up of terrorists' activities in some compounds within the settlement.

" Accordingly, the ATF detailed an enhanced force package of attack aircraft to engage the location.

" Overhead the target area, a significant number of terrorists were observed.

" The munitions from the attack aircraft hit the designated location, wiping out a part of the cluster of buildings in the area and neutralising several of the BHT fighters."

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.