Nigeria: UN Agency Trains, Empowers 300 HIV Positive, Displaced Women in Skills, Arts

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, has trained and empowered 300 vulnerable Nigerian women residing in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps and those living with HIV/AIDS.

National Programme Officer, UN Women Nigeria, Mrs. Patience Ekeoba made the disclosure yesterday at the graduation ceremony and presentation of start-off packs to 100 Benue women who were trained by the Benue Non-Government Organization Network, BENGONET, under the auspices of the world body in Makurdi.

She said the programme tagged, "Economic Empowerment as a Catalyst for Reduction of HIV/Gender-Based Violence In Conflict-Affected Areas in Nigeria is a component of the United Nations AIDS Unified Budget, Results and Accountability Framework, UBRAF."

According to her "the project commenced in 2018 and since then, we have had three rounds of the economic empowerment programme conducted for selected women and girls in conflict-affected areas.

"The first phase for 100 women was conducted in Kaduna and the FCT Abuja, the second phase of another 100 was done in Benue state and we conducted the third phase in Benue because of the need we saw in the state during the second phase."

Mrs. Ekeoba said the women were trained on "HIV prevention, treatment, management and control including reproductive health and Gender Based Violence, GBV, financial literacy and business skill and basic business training (vocational skill)."

Earlier Coordinator of BENGONET, Mrs Rachael Iltyozungul said the programme was part of the efforts of the UN Women to touch the lives of the neglected vulnerable population living in IDPs camps in the state.

On her part, wife of the Benue state Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Governor Mrs. Kashimana Orbunde commended the efforts of the UN Women to uplift the condition of women globally.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Nigeria
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.