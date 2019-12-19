Nigeria: Budget Office to Spend N755.3m On Miscellaneous, Travel, Printing, Others

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Budget Office of the Federation is to spend N755.3 million on travel, miscellaneous, printing of non-security documents and electricity charges from the total allocation of N1.9 billion allocation for the year.

Other items expected to gulp the amount include procurement of office stationaries, construction, and repair of fire fighting station, purchase of computers and construction of the library.

The budget signed on Tuesday by President Mohammadu Buhari indicates that there was no significant change with the appropriation forwarded to the National Assembly by the executive.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the Budget Office of the Federation will be spending a whopping sum of N250.2 million on miscellaneous expenses for the year.

The Office is also at liberty to spend the sum of N233.4 million on local travels, while the sum of N22 million would be spent on international travels for the same year in view.

Further checks into the approved budget also show that the Office would be spending N80 million on electricity charges next year and another N80 million on office stationaries and computers.

Similarly, while the sum of N45.8 million would be spent on printing non-security documents; the Office is going to spend N26.4 million on construction and repair of firefighting stations and N17.2 million in the library.

Meanwhile, the Office is to spend a total of N454.8 million on capital projects, while a whopping sum of N1.47 billion would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.