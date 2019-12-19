Nigeria: Over 2,000 Children, Women Benefit Free Medical Care, Others in Abijo Community

For indigent indigenes, residents of Abijo community in Ajah Christmas came quite early as the Anglican church of transformation went all out to reach out to its host community.

The event which had several sessions was tailored to cater for the individual needs of each participant. There were free medicals, drugs, reading glasses, raw food items for people to use for Christmas, as well as free legal clinic for people who have legal issues for over two thousand persons including nursing mothers.

The children were not left out as they were served noodles to eat and given Milo, exercise book and stationeries something that beyond Christmas they can even find useful in their school.

The theme of the annual event which is in its fifth edition is tagged great joy in the city.

Explaining the essence of the program, the Chairman of the Committee Abijo for Christ, Mr Fakolujo Oluyemi said that "the essence for this program is to follow the commandment of Jesus Christ and the greatest commandment in the Bible is love the Lord your God and love your neighbour as yourself. What we are doing today is a demonstration of our love to our neighbours".

Explaining further, Oluyemi noted that the outreach has been on for five years, and it is getting bigger and bigger. And because it is has become bigger we now have challenge of funds. We want to increase our partnership base so that many people can be involved.

"Over the years the program has being impactful especially on the children, as most of them have ended up becoming the member of the church, a lot of them have received Christ because of the love we extended to the community."

According to the Head of women, Anglican church of Transformation Abijo, Barrister Nengi-Kiri Wakama aka Mama yard, noted that "we are having an increase in term of attendance, and since we started this is the outreach with the largest turn out.

"The whole church is involved, both parents, teenagers and youth department. In spite of the Bible says that we should preach the gospel but ww don't preach the gospel just by words, we have to also show what we represent, we meet the spiritual needs and physical needs of the people and that is what we are here to do on Earth, we represent the body of Christ".

Venerable Kiki Wakama, added that the legal clinic was created three years ago, because we found out there are lots of oppression in our system. After the first two years of the program we realized that some individuals need not just a counseling and physical needs, we realized that people were going through some emotional need that could be taking care of physically like the legal unit to take care of landlord and tenant issues and some family issues. So their legal issues are taken care of appropriately."

Some of the beneficiaries who could not contain their joy appreciated the organisers of the program.

According to Uzodinma Rita, "I am grateful because I was given a reading glass to help my poor sight to enable me read properly. I don't know how much it would have cost to get one from the optometrician but I am really grateful to them for their kindness towards people like us who doesn't have at a time like this."

Another recipient Nonye Eze said "I have participated in this program three times today they have given me clothes, shoes, food items and drugs for malaria".

Vanguard