Tanzania: JPM's Views On Top Seat Apt, Should Be Respected

19 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

POWER corrupts; Absolute power corrupts absolutely, is arguably one of the most catchy pieces of wisdom in the political sphere, attributed to 19th British politician Lord Acton.

Whichever way any curious person turns one's attention in that sphere, he or she is sure to encounter some examples of individuals who fit that negative pattern.

Various parts of the world have examples some individuals who were initially very well-meaning patriots who demonstrated utmost zeal in doing the best they could for their respective countries.

They demonstrated that, the top-most positions they held, the presidency being one of the most familiar, were not ends in the themselves but means to noble ends.

Naturally, and justifiably, they earned the love and admiration of the millions of compatriots over whose affairs, as respective political families, they presided.

With the passage of time, some of them became intoxicated by the trappings of power and felt that stepping down would be irrational. For some, ceasing to become ultimate national political bosses amounted to demotion.

Plus, their having to be part of the citizenry, and being subordinated Head of State other than themselves, sounds a big joke and thus unacceptable.

A certain president who was eventually toppled, put it somewhat poetically, to the effect that the presidential chair was temptingly too warm to surrender!

One of the characteristics of a honorable leader is-MUST BE-to respect crucial components of leadership.

These include uncompromising adherence to constitutional provisions. In Tanzania's case, the presidency is limited to two, five-year terms for any given incumbent.

It is significant that, beyond Founder President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and after the introduction of political pluralism, his three successors, Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Mzee Benjamin Mkapa and Mr Jakaya Kikwete, toed that honourable line.

Similarly significant, lately, is the firmness of incumbent President John Magufuli, who doubles as Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) national chairman, to stick to that provision.

As he explained at the recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Mwanza, the presidency is a highly demanding task to which someone should not cling tenaciously.

He explained, moreover, that the party had a good reservoir of presidential credential individuals from which to pick suitable candidates.

President Magufuli's sentiments of wisdom that should be embraced. For political power is a service agency, not a tool for self aggrandizement.

Read the original article on Daily News.

