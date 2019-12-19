Tanzania: Zanzibar Current Account Deficit Widens

18 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ZANZIBAR current account balance recorded a deficit of 60.2 million US dollars in the year ending October this year compared with 21.2 million US dollars in the corresponding period in 2018, owing to increase in imports coupled with a decline in goods exports.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for November the value of goods and services export decreased by 7.5 percent from the amount registered in the similar period in 2018 on account of a decline in the value of goods export.

The weak performance of goods exports was mostly driven by cloves exports whose value fell by 94.0 percent to 2.3 million US dollars in the year under review.

The performance was largely on account of a decline in the volume of cloves exported, which is associated with cyclical nature of the crop.

Likewise, the value of seaweeds exports declined to USD 4.1 million from USD 4.7 million during the year ending October 2018.

Conversely, the value of fish and fish products exports almost doubled on account of increased demand of fish, particularly anchovies, in the Great Lakes region.

Earnings from services grew by 13.9 percent to 195.9 million US dollars in the year ending October, mainly owing to increase in receipts from travel related services including tourism.

The import bill, which comprise of goods and services imports, increased by 16.2 to 329.5 million US dollars in the year ending October from the amount recorded in the year ending October 2018.

This was due to increase in payments for services and the value of intermediate and consumer goods import.

