Nigeria: 2020 Budget - Thanks for Your Patriotism, Buhari Tells Reps

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed gratitude to members of the House of Representatives for the patriotism they display in passing the 2020 budget within record time.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila conveyed the message to the members at the plenary session on Wednesday.

He said that Buhari was appreciative of the lawmakers' commitment and diligence which has returned the country to January/December budget cycle.

Gbajabiamila told his colleagues that the President was proud of them for putting the country first in working on the budget signed into law on Tuesday.

"I want to convey the president's appreciation to you all for working on the budget in record time.

"The President thanked all the members for their commitment to returning the country's budget cycle to January to December," the Speaker said

While personally thanking the members for their diligence and hard work in the last six months, the Speaker wished them memorable festive season.

"I want to use this opportunity to wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy New Year. I pray God in His infinite mercy will bring us back fresh and refreshed."

The Speaker also thanked all legislative and other support staff, pressmen, including their cameramen, among others for their commitment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

