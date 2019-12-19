Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Abuja - Bound Bus, Abduct 12 Passengers

18 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa — Unidentified gunmen have reportedly attacked an Abuja -bound Bayelsa passenger bus along the Okene-Lokoja expressway in Kogi State, with 12 people abducted.

One of the passengers was said to have escaped while two others sustained serious injuries

The ill-fated bus, owned by De-prize Motors, a Yenagoa- based transport firm was travelling from the Bayelsa State capital to Abuja when it came under attack at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday

A staff of the transport firm, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers are demanding N50million ransom from the firm for the release of their driver while the fate of the other victims has not been ascertained.

Two of the injured passengers were said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the confluence state.

"The gunmen opened fire on the bus at a bad portion of the road and two of the passengers were hit by a bullet.

"The other passengers were forcibly whisked away by the gunmen to an unknown destination while the injured passengers were left in their pool of blood," a source said.

It was learnt that at the De-prize Motors in Yenagoa, a meeting between the company and the next-of-kin of the victims slated for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday was cancelled as the family members did not show up as at 4:56 p.m.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, however, said the number of persons abducted could not be ascertained until they are found.

"Two of the passengers suffered gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims," he said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

