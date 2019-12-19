Angola: Chinese Company Plans to Boost Electronics Industry With Angola

Luanda — Chinese company Dongfang Huaqiang - Commerce and Service announced today (Wednesday) in Viana district, Luanda, its intention to be the link between the Asian country and Angola, to boost and develop the electronics and home appliances industry.

These words were spoken by the owner of Shoping Electronic City, Lu Jin Lian, during the opening ceremony of the 1st Chinese Digital Electronic Products Fair in Angola, running from December 18, 2019 to January 18, 2020, in the "City of China".

According to the official, the objective of his company is to have the largest commercial investment of electronics and appliances in the world.

He reported that his institution has been involved in the electronics industry for 10 years, having started services in Angola in 2018 with the purpose of building a Digital Shopping Center.

Meanwhile, Viana's Deputy Administrator for Administration and Finance, Rui Santos, said that this first fair will encourage the development of the electronics industry throughout the country.

On display at the fair are phones, computers, televisions, video surveillance machines, speakers, appliances, among other products.