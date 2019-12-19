South Africa: To Get to the Root of Eskom's Problems - Start With an Independent Forensic Audit

opinion

The state-owned enterprise doesn't need more recovery and maintenance plans. It needs full disclosure of what went wrong and that can only be done by a competent and respected joint auditor.

In an unprecedented move, President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned an Opinionista piece in the Daily Maverick. This is indicative of the ANC closing ranks and embarking on a media campaign.

The message is that the ANC has finally woken up, albeit at five to twelve to the hour, to the severe challenges posed by Eskom to the economy and citizens.

Ramaphosa now acknowledges the "deeper challenges at the institution", ranging from its financial situation to inadequate adherence to its maintenance programme, and from a growing deficit of financial skills to poor procurement practices. Informed commentators, opposition parties, primarily the Democratic Alliance, have highlighted these challenges over the past 10 years.

The everyman translation of this is: We have squandered financial resources, neglected crucial maintenance over decades, deployed useless cadres and facilitated theft via opaque procurement.

The solution now presented is the utility's 2018 nine-point plan - yet another recovery and maintenance plan as well as short-term measures to minimise blackouts in the new year.

We have been sold this...