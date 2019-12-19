South Africa: The Saboteurs (IV) - Julius Malema - Ka-Ching!-in-Chief

analysis

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

From "pay back the money" to "lead us to the money".

From the magnificence of its "pay back the money" campaign, the EFF in 2019 became a chase-the-money party. In a series by Pauli van Wyk, the Daily Maverick's Scorpio has shown how party president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu have used their political positions to live the high life.

She has revealed repeatedly how the two leaders benefited from looted funds of the VBS bank to fund their Gucci lifestyles. As the ANC began to reform itself, the EFF descended into patronage and corruption politics which it had so magnificently stood against in the late years of former President Jacob Zuma's administration.

In this, the EFF sabotaged the idea of what it had become in the...