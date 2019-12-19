Mozambique: FSG Ends Its Partnership With ENH

Maputo — The Hong Kong registered Frontier Services Group (FSG), founded by the American businessman Eric Prince, has closed down its joint venture with Mozambique's National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH), according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Speaking at a press briefing in Maputo on Tuesday, ENH chairperson Omar Mitha said the majority Chinese shareholders in FSG decided to end the partnership with ENH. FSG has not yet formally informed ENH of the decision.

"The partnership doesn't exist any more, but it was their decision", said Mitha. "They are no longer interested in the business. We're fine with that".

Prince was the founder of the controversial security company Blackwater, which became notorious for its behaviour in the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, particularly for the Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad, in which Blackwater operatives killed 17 Iraqi civilians.

Prince had planned to work on petroleum and gas logistics with ENH, but was also interested in providing security services in Cabo Delgado province where the Mozambican government is facing an insurgency believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism.

However, this idea seems to have been dropped, and the only foreign forces known to be fighting with the Mozambican defence and security forces in Cabo Delgado are from the private Russian Wagner group. In October, it was reported that FSG had withdrawn the helicopters it had placed in Cabo Delgado.

With Prince and the FSG out of the security and logistics business, that just leaves Prince's attempt to set up a tuna fishing company, Tunamar. This was supposed to be a successor to the bankrupt Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company), one of the companies at the heart of the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts".

Ematum held 51 per cent of Tunamar and FSG 49 per cent. Prince's putative partner, Antono do Rosario, the security official who became chairperson of Ematum, is currently detained in connection with the illicit debts.

There has been no recent publicity for Tunamar, and it is not yet clear if it has managed to put any of the 24 Ematum fishing boats to sea.