Mozambique: Private Company to Collect Tolls On Major Roads

Maputo — The Mozambican government announced on Tuesday that a newly formed private company, Revimo, will collect the tolls on the suspension bridge over the Bay of Maputo, on the roads linking the bridge to the border with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal, on the Maputo Ring Road, and on the road from Beira to Zimbabwe.

So far the only toll gate in place is on the bridge. After a dispute over the cost of the tolls on the Beira-Zimbabwe road, the government postponed the start of collecting tolls from December to January. It is still not clear when the toll gates on the Maputo Ring Road will be installed.

The decree approved by the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) on Tuesday, at its weekly meeting, authorised Revimo to manage the bridge and the roads for 20 years, counted from the date when the contract is signed (and that date is not yet known). The money from the tolls should be used to maintain the roads.

The government spokesperson, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ana Comoana, did not announce who the shareholders in Revimo are. The registration of the company in the official gazette, the "Boletim da Republica" (dated 19 September), also did not list the shareholders. For this type of limited liability company, there is no obligation for the shareholders to be named.

Comoana said that the concession of the roads to Revimo is covered by the law on public-private partnerships. She added that the concession is intended "to ensure efficient management of the roads, in order to guarantee their expansion, operation and regular maintenance".

Once the 20 year period is over, the management of the roads and the bridge will revert to the Mozambican state.

The Council of Ministers also announced that, as from January, the publicly owned port and rail company, CFM, will resume its management of the northern port of Nacala.

The port had been managed by the Northern Development Corridor (CDN), a consortium formed by the Brazilian company Vale and Mitsui of Japan. The CDN concession contract expires in January, and it seems that the consortium has no interest in renewing it.

The problem for CFM is that while, according to its Director of Administration and Finance, Carlos Macamo, cited by the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", it has enough staff to operate the port, it is seriously short of money.

According to CFM's latest annual report, its profits fell from 3.96 billion meticais (about 61 million US dollars) in 2017, to 1.59 billion in 2018.

Macamo, who was speaking before the government's decision, said that if CFM has to take over the running of Nacala port again, it will resort to bank loans to overcome any financial shortfall.