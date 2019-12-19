South Africa: Justice (At Last) for Michael Komape's Horrific Pit Toilet Death

analysis

The Supreme Court of Appeal finally put the family of schoolboy Michael Komape out of their misery on Wednesday 18 December. Almost six years after his horrific death at the bottom of a pit toilet at his school the Komape family were awarded R1.4-million in damages for emotional shock and grief.

Lydia Komape, Michael Komape's elder sister, expressed great happiness that the award had vindicated their long struggle for justice. "It is over at last," she said, adding that it was "the end of a long and painful road."

And it has been a painful road. Unlike the Limpopo High Court, the SCA recognised the trauma that affected each family member, particularly linked to the horrific circumstances of the manner in which he died.

"He had drowned, and was lying in the filth in the pit with his hand outstretched as if seeking help." They described this picture as "haunting" for James and Rosina, his mother and father.

As a result, Michael's mother and father received damages of R350,000 each. In addition, each of his five brothers and sisters had their grief and emotional shock at Michael's death acknowledged with a lesser amount awarded. This is an important recognition -...