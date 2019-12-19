South Africa: World Leaders' Behaviour This Year Has Given Us Little to Look Forward to in 2020

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

South Africa in 2019 experienced more than enough home-grown villains trying to steal our sunshine. But the good (or bad) news is that we're not alone: this year saw the international stage also cluttered with figures responsible for mad, bad, or highly questionable leadership. It's worth noting that the leaders of all South Africa's BRICS allies qualify for inclusion in our list.

Donald Trump

Trump's 2019 looked to be ending on a note of global humiliation, after the release of a video taken at the Nato summit which appeared to show other world leaders mocking him. Some would say it's a fitting conclusion to a year which started with the federal government's longest shutdown in US history over the president's insistence that Congress allocate $5.7-billion to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.

The wall is still hypothetical, but the Trump administration still managed to achieve the following in 2019: a Supreme Court-sanctioned bar on military service by transgender people; a trade war with China; the rolling back of restrictions on carbon emissions and methane; the announcement that the US would accept its lowest levels of refugees since 1980; and the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.