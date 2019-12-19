South Africa: World Leaders' Behaviour This Year Has Given Us Little to Look Forward to in 2020

analysis

South Africa in 2019 experienced more than enough home-grown villains trying to steal our sunshine. But the good (or bad) news is that we're not alone: this year saw the international stage also cluttered with figures responsible for mad, bad, or highly questionable leadership. It's worth noting that the leaders of all South Africa's BRICS allies qualify for inclusion in our list.

Donald Trump

Trump's 2019 looked to be ending on a note of global humiliation, after the release of a video taken at the Nato summit which appeared to show other world leaders mocking him. Some would say it's a fitting conclusion to a year which started with the federal government's longest shutdown in US history over the president's insistence that Congress allocate $5.7-billion to build a wall at the US-Mexico border.

The wall is still hypothetical, but the Trump administration still managed to achieve the following in 2019: a Supreme Court-sanctioned bar on military service by transgender people; a trade war with China; the rolling back of restrictions on carbon emissions and methane; the announcement that the US would accept its lowest levels of refugees since 1980; and the...