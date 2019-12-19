South Africa: The Fixers (I) - Raymond Zondo - a Clear Method in His Approach

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

Judge Raymond Zondo plans to deliver his report into State Capture to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of 2021 - and he says that he will not hesitate to compel President Jacob Zuma to complete his evidence before the commission of inquiry into State Capture.

"I certainly would use my powers to compel anybody if it was necessary and justified," said Zondo in an interview with Daily Maverick and in response to a question of whether he would subpoena Zuma to appear before him. The former head of state dodged his second round of evidence before the State Capture inquiry in November 2019 due to an illness. He missed another deadline in December to make representations to the commission on why journalist Redi Tlhabi should not be allowed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

