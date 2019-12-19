South Africa: The Fixers (III) - Shamila Batohi - Slowly, Slowly Catchy Capture

analysis

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

The gift of justice, or the hint at least, finally rained like Christmas boxes from late October 2019.

1. The Global Magnitsky law is being applied by the United States to sanction the Gupta brothers and businessman Salim Essa who are alleged to have extracted billions of Rands from South Africa in a decade of State Capture.

2. Regiments Capital, a central State Capture company which allegedly illegally benefited from crony deals worth hundreds of millions of Rands at Eskom and Transnet, had assets of more than R1-billion frozen.

3. ANC MP and former State Security minister Bongani Bongo, widely regarded as a Gupta-influenced appointee to former President Jacob Zuma's last Cabinet, is facing fraud charges.

4. Both EFF president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu are facing...