South Africa: First Nations Groups Fight to Save Cape Town's Two Rivers Urban Park

analysis

'!Khutse hui ida |hoaba sida lumisa' (Creator, help us to unite for our natural and cultural heritage) and save Two Rivers Urban Park. This prayer was made by Bradley van Sitters, President Cyril Ramaphosa's imbongi, at a gathering on Wednesday of five First Nations groups, and more than 30 civic organisations and environmental groups in the growing fight against the proposed River Club development in Cape Town.

A gathering of First Nations groups and more than 30 civic organisations and environmental groups announced the intention to collectively apply for provincial heritage status for Cape Town's Two Rivers Urban Park (TRUP) at the confluence of the Black and Liesbeek rivers.

The area is a place of deep history, they say, and potentially a place of healing important to all South Africans. The heritage move aims to galvanise Heritage Western Cape (HWC) to carry out its own assessment of the broader precinct in the hope of protecting it.

There is a provisional protection order on the River Club property alone, which ends early in 2020. However, it has been mired in appeals from the developer, the City of Cape Town and two provincial departments.

Melvin Christian Arendse of the Qoranha Transfrontier, said...