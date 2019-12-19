Tanzania: Mzumbe Dar Campus Runs Seminar, Facilitates Traders Global Business

MZUMBE University Dar es Salaam Campus College is running a three day seminar in Dar es Salaam City on 'Managing International Logistics Operations' that would facilitate Tanzanian traders to easily engage in global business as the country gears in its industrialization drive.

Facilitating the workshop sponsored by Kuehen Foundation in Schindellegi, Switzerland, Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College Principal, Prof Honest Ngowi said that the institution will keep on networking, and educating locals on best ways to do business internationally.

Prof. Ngowi , who is an Economist, Researcher and Consultant in Economics and Business further noted that such seminars present traders with right skills and precaution in international business, adding: "We forearm them with prerequisite skills on how to venture, network and become sustainable in global business. "Once they engage in foreign business by exporting local products, the country gets foreign currency and enhances balance of payment."

He said in the global business there is World Trade Organisation (WTO) that governs global business with a set of rules between nations to ensure that trade flows smoothly, predictably and freely as agreed, hence local traders should not worry.

Prof Ngowi equally said that such seminar as an outreach programme is a form of their university community plough back to the public, which the latter should tap to grow in business.

On his part, another facilitator, who is the institution's Training Coordinator, Dr Omary Swalehe said that the seminar is professionally tailored to enable local traders to acquire knowledge in the international market that has a lot of challenges.

"At the end of the day we shall have equipped them with skills, precautions and ways to facilitate business that has ready market for local products. There is no way you can separate international trade and logistic operations. "The government in isolation cannot achieve the dream of preparing and enlightening the public of what is ahead. As an institution, we are providing different skills to address problems to the public, which may be on their as the government implement its goals," he pointed out.

Earlier, the institution ran another a similar workshop on 'Managing Urban Transportation for Economic Development' which addressed issues likely to pave the way for economic development in the country.

"If you are aware of Kuehne as an individual and his struggle in Germany to industrialise the country, you will agree with me that acquiring his school of thought and skills can in away help us also in Tanzania to address our urban problems in any economic pursuit," added Dr Swalehe.

He further said that borrowing a leaf from Kuehne will make Tanzania to be at a position to address logistics, transportation congestion in urban areas.

Opening the training for the stakeholders and the public, Dr Joshua Mwakujonga on behalf of Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College said as an institution, they have all the reasons to impart knowledge, enlighten the public and complement the government in its strategies professionally.