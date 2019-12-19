Tanzania: You Are On Right Track, BoT Tells ICB Bank

18 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has commended the International Commercial Bank (Tanzania) Limited for its endless support and issuing loans to customers as one way towards empowering them economically.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the bank's 22 years celebration since opened its doors in Tanzania, BoT Deputy Governor Dr Kibesse said ICB has successfully met the demands of its customers.

"We (BoT) as the regulator and supervisor of all banks in Tanzania, we are pleased with the services and products offered by ICB. It has managed to offer loans to its customers at utmost. As we are heading toward turning Tanzania into medium and industrial base economy by 2025, there is a need to increase banking services to both in rural and urban areas," Said Dr Kibesse.

The deputy governor also used the avenue to appeal to all commercial banks to spread their weights to rural areas, saying that there was a need increase the customers base and faring well in the market.

Dr Kibesse said the banks have a significant role to play in facilitating the government's ambition of transforming the economy. He said the banking sector was currently doing fine compared to previous two years.

"Today we are speaking a different story, BoT in collaboration with other banks we have reached 9.7 per cent in issuing loans as of November this year," Dr Kibesse explained.

Earlier, the Bank's Board Chairperson, Ms Josephine Sevaretnam said the board was satisfied with the conducive environment to invest in Tanzania and promised to increase and expand bank's services in the country.

