South Africa: How South Africans Thwarted Secret Putin/Zuma Nuclear Deal

An in-depth report into Russia's attempt to gain influence in South Africa has revealed how the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin and former President Jacob Zuma all underestimated the country's robust checks and balances and which, when fully deployed, managed to halt the unconstitutional R1-trillion nuclear deal.

While the Russian nuclear deal with South Africa made no economic sense to technocrats at Rosatom, Russia's nuclear power monopoly which is controlled ultimately through a Kremlin oversight board, for Putin it made geopolitical sense and he strongly advocated for it.

These are some of the insights of a just-released report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The report, "Nuclear Enrichment: Russia's Ill-Fated Influence Campaign in South Africa", by Andrew S Weiss and Eugene Rumer, is based on research supported by the United States European Command with additional support from C5 Capital.

The authors found that ongoing investigations of high-level corruption during what has become known as the capture of the state under Zuma's leadership, "shed remarkable light on how the Kremlin operates in Africa and other parts of the world".

"In retrospect, the sustainability of Moscow's embrace of South Africa was highly questionable due to its paltry tool kit. Russian involvement in the...