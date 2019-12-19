South Africa: How South Africans Thwarted Secret Putin/Zuma Nuclear Deal

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

An in-depth report into Russia's attempt to gain influence in South Africa has revealed how the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin and former President Jacob Zuma all underestimated the country's robust checks and balances and which, when fully deployed, managed to halt the unconstitutional R1-trillion nuclear deal.

While the Russian nuclear deal with South Africa made no economic sense to technocrats at Rosatom, Russia's nuclear power monopoly which is controlled ultimately through a Kremlin oversight board, for Putin it made geopolitical sense and he strongly advocated for it.

These are some of the insights of a just-released report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The report, "Nuclear Enrichment: Russia's Ill-Fated Influence Campaign in South Africa", by Andrew S Weiss and Eugene Rumer, is based on research supported by the United States European Command with additional support from C5 Capital.

The authors found that ongoing investigations of high-level corruption during what has become known as the capture of the state under Zuma's leadership, "shed remarkable light on how the Kremlin operates in Africa and other parts of the world".

"In retrospect, the sustainability of Moscow's embrace of South Africa was highly questionable due to its paltry tool kit. Russian involvement in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.