South Africa: President Ramaphosa Must Step Up to the Challenge

opinion

Step up, President Ramaphosa, we cannot afford to see you fail as the chief executive of South Africa. Your failure will be a disaster for the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, you are known to be a competent negotiator, but right now South Africa needs you to be a competent manager. The country needs you to upgrade your management skills. The key is the ability to appoint competent individuals to your team, people who can manage all strategic departments prudently.

Every time you get shocked - whether it's by the deplorable Prasa train services in Pretoria/Tshwane or Eskom power failures - it does not reflect well on your management team, even though the problems did not begin in your term of office. The shocks are a reflection that you have deployed or retained incompetent people in the failing sectors, people who did not make you aware of the important issues, either because of their ignorance, or because they are ill-equipped, or worse still... because they want to sabotage you.

Yet, whoever sabotages you, sabotages the country.

Eskom has been on your radar from 2015 when you were appointed to take charge of the war room by former president Jacob Zuma. It...