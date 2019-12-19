South Africa: We're All Shocked - By the Seeming Paralysis of the President

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

There is no discounting the enormity of the task before Cyril Ramaphosa. But, to date, South Africans have seen an administration that is more shocked and surprised than engaged in fixing the issues.

The transition since the resignation of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma has provided very little relief or justice to South Africa or its people. The slow pace of change is not only frustrating, but damaging to the morale of South Africans, and even worse, their belief in the administration of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The transition from the Zuma years and the lost decade has not been fulfilled or concluded. Instead, Zuma's acolytes remain and they hold power as Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, cadres of the movement, officials within government and executives at our failing state-owned enterprises.

The inability of the Ramaphosa administration to direct and drive the transition has meant that South Africans are weighed down by dwindling opportunities, climbing unemployment, desperate levels of inequality, exclusion and crime, which are coupled with climbing public debt and a power grid that is unable to generate, collect revenue, transmit or provide certainty. In this vacuum, we are directed to a parliamentary caucus focused on providing a lifeline, relevance and power to individuals...

