Zimbabwe: The Strange Case of the Vice President's Wife, the Murder Plot, and the Missing U.S.$2 Million

analysis

How did a civil servant-turned vice president manage to squirrel away nearly $2m? And did his estranged wife really try to murder him? Zimbabwe is abuzz after the arrest of Mary Mubaiwa.

The arrest last week of Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, has sparked widespread debate in the country, with many suggesting it could open a can of worms as it exposed how some politicians have been enriching themselves at the expense of the people.

Mubaiwa, who has since been kicked out of their matrimonial home, is being charged with attempted murder, fraud and "externalisation" of almost $2-million in foreign currency.

She is accused of attempting to kill her husband when she accompanied him to South Africa to seek medical treatment by delaying his admission into a medical facility for more than 24 hours and subsequently attempting to disconnect his life support machine.

Mubaiwa was also accused of externalising $1.033-million, laundering another $990,000 and attempting to fraudulently change their marriage from a customary to a civil one, which would have seen her acquire more properties in the event their marriage collapsed.

Other charges include alleged shady deals involving the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant and misuse of funds...