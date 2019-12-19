Zimbabwe: The Strange Case of the Vice President's Wife, the Murder Plot, and the Missing U.S.$2 Million

18 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

How did a civil servant-turned vice president manage to squirrel away nearly $2m? And did his estranged wife really try to murder him? Zimbabwe is abuzz after the arrest of Mary Mubaiwa.

The arrest last week of Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, has sparked widespread debate in the country, with many suggesting it could open a can of worms as it exposed how some politicians have been enriching themselves at the expense of the people.

Mubaiwa, who has since been kicked out of their matrimonial home, is being charged with attempted murder, fraud and "externalisation" of almost $2-million in foreign currency.

She is accused of attempting to kill her husband when she accompanied him to South Africa to seek medical treatment by delaying his admission into a medical facility for more than 24 hours and subsequently attempting to disconnect his life support machine.

Mubaiwa was also accused of externalising $1.033-million, laundering another $990,000 and attempting to fraudulently change their marriage from a customary to a civil one, which would have seen her acquire more properties in the event their marriage collapsed.

Other charges include alleged shady deals involving the Miss Zimbabwe Pageant and misuse of funds...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.