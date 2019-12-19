Angola Seeks Cape Verde Experience in Fighting Drought

Luanda — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, spoke on Wednesday in the city of Praia (Cape Verde), with local authorities about the experience of fighting drought and social assistance to people affected by natural disasters.

State minister, Carolina Cerqueira, meets Cape Verde prime minister

Carolina Cerqueira, who is in Cape Verde for a two-day working visit, also pointed out at the end of an audience with the Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, the issues regarding cooperation in the fields of education and health.

According to the minister, the country seeks to draw on Cape Verde's experience in implementing programs to mitigate the effects of drought, as well as those linked to the implementation of educational and health actions in the most deprived communities.

The minister recalled that due to the drought in the south of the country the Government had to implement a large emergency program to assist about two million of the drought affected, mainly in the province of Cunene.

To mitigate the effects of the worsening drought since January this year, affecting 28,867 families, 301 of whom are malnourished, the Government has provided over 23 billion Kwanzas.

On his turn, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, stressed that the two countries, through brotherhood ties, are obliged to go together and, in this sense, there is availability for the exchange of experience in various social domains. .