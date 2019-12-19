Somalia and Sweden Discuss On the Debt Cancellation Procedure

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire held talks with Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister, Ann Christin Linde in Geneva on Tuesday.

The meeting at the sideline of the world refugee forum focused on the support of the Scandinavian state towards ongoing Somalia's debt relief process.

The two countries agreed to closely cooperate on the debt cancelation procedure which is very crucial for Somalia's engagement with international financial institutions for reconstruction funds.

Stockholm which enjoys close diplomatic ties with Mogadishu helps the horn of the African state in various areas including the reconstruction and economic reforms.

During his visit to the Swiss capital, Somali premier also held sideline meetings among other leaders including Turkish President, Rajab Tayyip Erdogan where they agreed to boost already existing close bilateral ties and increase economic cooperation.