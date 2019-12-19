Somalia and Sweden Discuss On the Debt Cancellation Procedure

18 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire held talks with Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister, Ann Christin Linde in Geneva on Tuesday.

The meeting at the sideline of the world refugee forum focused on the support of the Scandinavian state towards ongoing Somalia's debt relief process.

The two countries agreed to closely cooperate on the debt cancelation procedure which is very crucial for Somalia's engagement with international financial institutions for reconstruction funds.

Stockholm which enjoys close diplomatic ties with Mogadishu helps the horn of the African state in various areas including the reconstruction and economic reforms.

During his visit to the Swiss capital, Somali premier also held sideline meetings among other leaders including Turkish President, Rajab Tayyip Erdogan where they agreed to boost already existing close bilateral ties and increase economic cooperation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.