Somalia: U.S. Congress Approves Somalia Debt Relief

18 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US government has canceled Somalia's debt after the Congress approved a bill in this regard.

Somalia-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that the debt relief package was a major milestone that validates the incredible progress that Somalia has made in the past several years.

"I am thrilled we were able to secure debt relief for Somalia today. This doesn't just have an impact on Somalis in Somalia, but on the thousands of Somali- Americans who live in my district and have family in the region," Ilhan said on her official Twitter handle.

Ilhan's statement did not, however, indicate the amount of debt that was canceled by the US.

Somalia owes the US $1bn in arrears accrued over many years. Somalia's entire debt stands at $4.7bn.

Norway announced in October a bridging loan approval for Somalia to allow the Horn of Africa nation arears a $350m debt owed to the World Bank.

The US move is expected to pave the way for other countries to pardon Somalia's debts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Debt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.