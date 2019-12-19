Chad: PM Hamdok Ends Visit to Chad

18 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

N'djamena — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok ended his two-day visit to Chad yesterday. Khartoum and N'Djamena issued a joint statement, calling on the armed movements to give priority to dialogue and national reconciliation.

In the joint statement the countries stressed the importance of achieving "a real and sustainable peace in Sudan". They agreed to unite their efforts to facilitate a smooth dialogue between the Sudanese government and the armed movements.

The two countries also agreed on strengthening the Sudanese-Chadian joint force to secure their border and regulate the movement of persons between the two countries. They will take strict measures with regard to combatting illegal immigration.

Trade

The two countries affirmed the need to re-activate trade and implement infrastructure and railway projects that link Sudan and Chad.

During a meeting with members of the Sudanese community in Chad, Hamdok reiterated that stopping the war and reaching a real and sustainable peace are the highest priorities for Sudan's transitional government. "It is time for the thousands of Sudanese affected by the war to safely return to their homes through good voluntary return programmes."

