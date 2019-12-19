Sudan: South Darfur Governor Meets Dutch Delegation

18 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — The governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Khalid, met with a delegation of the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the Dutch embassy in Khartoum and humanitarian organisations to discuss future cooperation and projects that the Netherlands is implementing in the state.

The governor confirmed that aid organisations now have complete freedom of movement throughout South Darfur. He said that South Darfur is looking for more cooperation "now that there is freedom and democracy".

Corruption

The governor praised the support the Dutch government provided to Sudan. He pledged that all aid will reach those who need it in a transparent way and without corruption or favouritism.

He pointed out that South Darfur has the highest population density in Sudan, apart from Khartoum state. It also has more than 17 million head of livestock.

Drinking water

The biggest challenge in the state is the shortage of drinking water sources, the governor said. The current needs of the population exceed the available amount five times.

The head of the Dutch delegation said that the purpose of the visit was examining the progress made in the development projects that were implemented in the state two years ago with the support of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Future cooperation was discussed as well, "in light of the changes that occurred in Sudan".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.