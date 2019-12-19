Sudan: South Darfur Governor Meets Dutch Delegation

Nyala — The governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Khalid, met with a delegation of the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the Dutch embassy in Khartoum and humanitarian organisations to discuss future cooperation and projects that the Netherlands is implementing in the state.

The governor confirmed that aid organisations now have complete freedom of movement throughout South Darfur. He said that South Darfur is looking for more cooperation "now that there is freedom and democracy".

Corruption

The governor praised the support the Dutch government provided to Sudan. He pledged that all aid will reach those who need it in a transparent way and without corruption or favouritism.

He pointed out that South Darfur has the highest population density in Sudan, apart from Khartoum state. It also has more than 17 million head of livestock.

Drinking water

The biggest challenge in the state is the shortage of drinking water sources, the governor said. The current needs of the population exceed the available amount five times.

The head of the Dutch delegation said that the purpose of the visit was examining the progress made in the development projects that were implemented in the state two years ago with the support of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Future cooperation was discussed as well, "in light of the changes that occurred in Sudan".

