Eritrea: NUEW Executive Committee Holds 11th Regular Meeting

18 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women Executive Committee conducted its 11th regular meeting on 16 and 17 December in Asmara.

At the meeting in which members of the executive committee from inside the country and abroad took part, report was presented focusing on the activities conducted in 2019, achievements registered and challenges encountered.

According to the report presented the activities conducted in 2019 include the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the union, effort to increase awareness of women, strengthening organizational capacity, recruiting young women to the union, as well as promotional activities to eradicate harmful practices that are affecting the development of women.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations that could have significant contribution in the implementation of programs for 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the union, underlined readiness of the union to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.

The National Union of Eritrean Women has about 350 thousand registered members.

