Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Flags Off Malaria Eradication Programme

19 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has flagged off a malaria eradication program to overcome the recurring tragedy of hundreds of thousands of avoidable health complications and deaths as a result of the deadly disease.

Speaking during a world press conference in Abuja yesterday, Nwoko said the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation was committed to rendering support and services to the needy, the society and humanity at large.

He also said that there were plans to sponsor a bill at the National Assembly, Abuja for there to be a National Fumigation Day in Nigeria.

Nwoko noted that in the course of his numerous interventions, he discovered that malaria scourge constitutes one of the greatest impediments to the general wellbeing and development of Africans and their societies.

According to him, "Most health challenges suffered by Africans including death, organ damage and other physical and mental impairments are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria.

"Today, my foundation formally begins an audacious journey towards a malaria-free Nigeria and Africa. In this project, we will work with national and multilateral organizations.

"We will equally collaborate with governments, private organizations and civil society towards achieving our core objective of extending malaria intervention programs beyond the threshold of control and palliatives. We have our eyes fixed on a permanent solution to the age-long scourge."

He further stated that most health challenges suffered by Africans including death, organ damage and other physical and mental impairments are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria.

"Also, the parasitic disease causes huge economic loss by draining considerable funds that could have been used for support growth and general societal development.

"Malaria does not only cause loss of life but also interferes with athleticism, socio-economical activities and general way of life of the people over a sustained period," he said.

Nwoko explained that the inclination to empathize, assist and care for vulnerable Nigerians made him and his wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko to embark on the mosquito elimination and malaria eradication program.

"The short-term delivery plan shall be National mobilization for the fumigation of Nigeria and other African countries. Prince Ned Nwoko plans to sponsor a bill at the National Assembly, Abuja for there to be a National Fumigation Day in Nigeria".

"We will encourage the same measure in other African countries. To achieve performance, community members will be made stakeholders of their environments in the mosquito elimination campaign. community town hall meetings shall be held to appoint Sanitation Ambassadors and officers," he added.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Malaria
West Africa
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.