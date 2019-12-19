Sudan: Rebel Movement Denies Suspension of Peace Negotiations

Juba — The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) strongly denies it has suspended the peace negotiations with the Sudanese government. The Sudanese government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) faction headed by Malik Agar signed a 'humanitarian protocol' and a cease fire.

SRF Chairman El Hadi Idris told Radio Dabanga that the rebel alliance reached an understanding with the government delegation with regard to eastern Sudan on Monday.

Native administration leaders

El Hadi said that the government wanted to involve native administration leaders and political figures from eastern Sudan, to discuss the problems of the region and to agree on how they can participate in the negotiations without violating the Juba Declaration of Principles.

Idris explained why the SRF refused to suspend the talks on eastern Sudan on Monday. "The government asked the mediation team to suspend the negotiations on eastern Sudan under the pretext that prominent civil leaders and prominent figures were not included, and that this would cause a political crisis in the East. We rejected the request as we consider it a contradiction of the spirit of the Juba Declaration. We told the government that complications must not be allowed to hamper the negotiation tracks as they are all intertwined."

He added: "There are challenges facing the peace process, because the Sudan crisis is multi-layered and complex. This requires time, patience, and the participation of many parties."

SPLM-N

The head of the government delegation, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', and the head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) faction headed by Malik Agar, signed a 'humanitarian protocol' and a cease fire on Tuesday.

The agreement stipulates the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the cessation of hostilities. It will consist of three representatives from each party and will be headed by a representative from South Sudan. Its main office will be in Khartoum, while there will be two sub-offices in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, and the Blue Nile state capital of Ed Damazin.

Joint mission

A joint mission will be formed that will visit the areas under control of the two SPLM-N factions in the Two Areas. The mission will assess the humanitarian needs, agree upon a joint humanitarian action plan within a week, and provide humanitarian aid in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The protocol will be a binding framework agreement for both parties. It will also be included in the final peace agreement. The action plan should create an environment conducive to the return of the displaced and refugees.

Direct negotiations

In a statement on Tuesday, the South Sudanese mediation team announced that, after a stop of one day, direct negotiations with the armed movements will resume today on all five so-called tracks (Darfur, the Two Areas - South Kordofan/Nuba mountains and Blue Nile state - and northern, central, and eastern Sudan).

Members of the Sovereign Council Aisha Mousa and Gen Yasir El Atta, and Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari arrived in Juba yesterday to join the government delegation at the peace negotiations.

