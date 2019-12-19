Sudan: North Darfur Farmers Protest Against Destruction of Crops

18 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — Farmers of Abu Deleik in Kalamindo locality in North Darfur organised a protest against the continuing theft and destruction of their crops in El Fasher on Tuesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an activist reported that the protesters blocked the roads leading to the government secretariat, carrying banners demanding that the authorities take urgent measures to protect their crops from being stolen and damaged. They accused "outlaws" riding in Toyota pick-up trucks and Land Cruisers of these crimes.

Police officer

In South Darfur, a group of seven gunmen intercepted the vehicle of a police officer, who was with his family on his way from Buram to Nyala, capital of South Darfur, and robbed them.

The police colonel, El Nour Abdelghani, filed a complaint at the Nyala police station. He said that the attackers beat his family with their rifle butts and barrels, and stole their money and belongings, including his weapons and that of his personal guard.

