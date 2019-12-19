South Africa: SA 'A' Players Out to Stake Claim for Test Selection

19 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The South African 'A' side's players will be eager to impress when they tackle England in a three-day match starting at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

Three players in the SA 'A' squad - batsmen Temba Bavuma and Pieter Malan and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo - are also part of the 17-man Proteas Test squad for the England series and will be eager to impress new coach Mark Boucher.

Meanwhile, players like batsmen Theunis de Bruyn and Reeza Hendricks, spinner Dane Piedt and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne will also be eager to send a reminder of what they can offer in the Test arena.

CSA Independent Selector Linda Zondi commented: "The selection of the 'A' side to play England in a three-day tour match is confirmation of our policy to make this team our official South African 2nd XI and it has a good mix of experienced and young players with Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman and Nandre Burger all being chosen at this level for the first time.

"Van Biljon and Verreynne are both in the top six on the four-day batting averages while we have gone for a young fast bowling attack as we look to develop our depth in this area."

SA 'A' squad (to play England at Willowmoore Park from December 20-22):

Temba Bavuma (Lions), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

Head coach: Ashwell Prince

Assistant coaches: Malibongwe Maketa and Piet Botha

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.