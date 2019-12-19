Ghana Sparkles in badminton Tourney

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ghana Badminton Tournament ended at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with four countries including, China, Ghana, Japan and India competing for glory.

Organised by the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) in collaboration with Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, the two-day event, saw Ghana make a huge mark against the foreign counterparts.

In a cracking grand finale in the men's double event, Ghana's Noah Ayim and Felix Amasah put up an outstanding performance to win against a very resolute China's Binbincai and Dong Lin Qui.

The category which was keenly contested had Chuangfeng Wei and Jiongzhen Chen coming third, while Di Yin and Jianhe Deng finished fourth.

The women's double was won by Liu Qing and Yaping Shen, while Jie Gao and Manxia Long finished second with Ling Li and Neelum Sign settling for the third position.

Liu Qing beat Amarpreet Brar to win the women's single, while Jennfer and Durga Jha came second and third respectively.

Ghana came close to winning another trophy but Ippei Sakamoto beat Ghana's Amasah to clinch the men's single. Dong Lin Qui and Gaurav Sharma came second and third in that order.

President of BAG, Evans Yeboah, commended participants for their efforts, adding that the tournament had been successful and looking forward to bigger events in future.

"It has been a very impressive tournament and I'm glad that the Ghanaians competed favourably with the foreigners which presents a good future for the sport," he stated.

He urged the players to continue training and working hard for future tournaments as they look forward to making a mark at the international stage.

Director of Operations at Kingdom Exim Group, Sanjay Edmund Rajan, said they were pleased to come on board to support the tournament.

He said they would look forward to more of such collaborations to develop badminton in Ghana as it could become one of the major sports in Ghana, like football.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
