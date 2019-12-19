Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Start off With Home Games ... As 2019/20 GPL Fixtures Are Released

18 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will both kick off their Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaigns at home with the Phobians hosting Berekum Chelsea FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Asante Kotoko face off with Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The GPL kicks off on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019, at match venues across the country.

The two arch rivals will, however, slot it out in their delicious clash on match-day six.

According to the Ghanafa.org, some of the weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Midweek matches may also be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Again, matches may be honoured during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners.

Below are how some of the games have been tagged by the FA.

Travel and See Matchday: The Red Army, Asante Kotoko SC will storm Tarkwa to renew their rival with Medeama SC whilst the Phobians storms Sogakope as guests of Giant-killers, WAFA on Matchday 4.

Super Sunday: Hearts of Oak will host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Matchday 6. Matchday 6 will also see Berekum Chelsea playing Aduana Stars FC in a Bono Derby.

Ashanti-Derby: Asante Kotoko SC will host Ashantigold SC in an Ashanti Regional derby in Matchday 10. Who rules the Ashanti Region?

Fanti Derby: Elmina Sharks FC will face Ebusua Dwarfs FC in an all-fante clash to determine the Central Region kings on Matchday 11.

Landlords of Accra: Accra Hearts of Oak SC face Great Olympics FC while Liberty Professionals FC lock horns with Inter Allies FC on Matchday 14.

In enemy territory: Asante Kotoko SC travels to Accra to play Inter Allies FC hosts while Accra Hearts of Oak SC visits Kumasi to play King Faisal on Matchday 15.

Kumasi Derby: Can King Faisal FC rule Kumasi when they play home against Asante Kotoko SC to end the first round of matches?

