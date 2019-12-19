South Africa: Is Govt Ignoring the Impact On Our Children of Growing Up in Children's Homes?

opinion

In a country where adoption is limited and increasingly under threat, more children are spending longer in institutional care. This Christmas, kind strangers will shower them with gifts and parties, but as special as these gestures are, what they really need are permanent solutions that don't involve them growing up in institutions and being forced to fend for themselves when they 'age out'. Hearing their stories is essential so we can plan for a different future.

In 2019, during World Adoption Month, social media was flooded with a beautiful image of a tiny little girl, dressed in a pink party dress, with her face and hands pressed up against the window, a picture of longing, hope and apprehension as she waited for her new adoptive parents to arrive. The photo, which was shared by the Door of Hope Children's Mission, without any identifying content to protect the child's identity, was particularly poignant because it captured the nuance of adoption.

Adoptive children have all experienced rejection and the loss of their first families. But in South Africa, although there are some adoptable orphans, and others have been consented for adoption by their birth mother, many (probably most) of the children available...