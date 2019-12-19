South Africa: Is Govt Ignoring the Impact On Our Children of Growing Up in Children's Homes?

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Robyn Wolfson Vorster

In a country where adoption is limited and increasingly under threat, more children are spending longer in institutional care. This Christmas, kind strangers will shower them with gifts and parties, but as special as these gestures are, what they really need are permanent solutions that don't involve them growing up in institutions and being forced to fend for themselves when they 'age out'. Hearing their stories is essential so we can plan for a different future.

In 2019, during World Adoption Month, social media was flooded with a beautiful image of a tiny little girl, dressed in a pink party dress, with her face and hands pressed up against the window, a picture of longing, hope and apprehension as she waited for her new adoptive parents to arrive. The photo, which was shared by the Door of Hope Children's Mission, without any identifying content to protect the child's identity, was particularly poignant because it captured the nuance of adoption.

Adoptive children have all experienced rejection and the loss of their first families. But in South Africa, although there are some adoptable orphans, and others have been consented for adoption by their birth mother, many (probably most) of the children available...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.