South Africa: The Fixers (2) - Pravin Gordhan - Hitting a Dead End As Fightback Takes a Toll

analysis

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

By contrast, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan ends 2019 on a torrid note. If he thought the period ahead of his being fired as finance minister by then-president Jacob Zuma was hard, then he had no idea what 2019 would bring.

Gordhan has been in the cross-hairs of the gunners of the Fightback: the State Capture wing of the ANC, the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the networks he has tried to dislodge at the state-owned enterprises he is Cabinet lead over.

But the limits of Gordhan's skill and acumen was tested as SAA was put into business rescue while the country was plunged into darkness at the end of 2019.

Mkhwebane has Gordhan in the cross-hairs of a set of six different investigations into him. These are:

The...