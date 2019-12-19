South Africa: The Fixers (2) - Pravin Gordhan - Hitting a Dead End As Fightback Takes a Toll

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

By contrast, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan ends 2019 on a torrid note. If he thought the period ahead of his being fired as finance minister by then-president Jacob Zuma was hard, then he had no idea what 2019 would bring.

Gordhan has been in the cross-hairs of the gunners of the Fightback: the State Capture wing of the ANC, the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the networks he has tried to dislodge at the state-owned enterprises he is Cabinet lead over.

But the limits of Gordhan's skill and acumen was tested as SAA was put into business rescue while the country was plunged into darkness at the end of 2019.

Mkhwebane has Gordhan in the cross-hairs of a set of six different investigations into him. These are:

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Aid Organisations Asked to 'Urgently Come Back' to Ebola-Hit DRC

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.