Gambia: Should Gambians Live Their Fate to Competition Between Three Years 'Jotna' and Five Years 'Jotagul'?

opinion

It is being spread that a group in support of Barrow is also trying to organize a procession. Is this true?

Foroyaa will find out.

There are about 900,000 Gambian voters whose duty it is to determine the future of the country. No matter how big a crowd a government or its opponents could organize, they hardly reach even twenty thousand.

Hence no force had ever organized a group equivalent to the number required to win a Presidential election.

Gambians have the option to concentrate on protest and counter protest on the number of years that President Barrow should serve or devote more time in building a mass movement of enlightened Gambians who will be impossible to deceive by any political Leader or Government.