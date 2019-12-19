Gambia: Should Gambians Live Their Fate to Competition Between Three Years 'Jotna' and Five Years 'Jotagul'?

18 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

It is being spread that a group in support of Barrow is also trying to organize a procession. Is this true?

Foroyaa will find out.

There are about 900,000 Gambian voters whose duty it is to determine the future of the country. No matter how big a crowd a government or its opponents could organize, they hardly reach even twenty thousand.

Hence no force had ever organized a group equivalent to the number required to win a Presidential election.

Gambians have the option to concentrate on protest and counter protest on the number of years that President Barrow should serve or devote more time in building a mass movement of enlightened Gambians who will be impossible to deceive by any political Leader or Government.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.