South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Drugs

18 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mthatha Vispol members followed up a positive information that led to an arrest of a 31-year-old man after he was found in possession of a 9mm Parabellum pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition at Mpheko locality in Mthatha yesterday, 17 December 2019 at about 22:00. On testing the firearm it came out positive to belong to the SAPS and was reported stolen during burglary that occurred at a police member's house at the same locality in October this year. The suspect will be profiled and linked and the firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it cannot be linked to other crimes.

On the other hand, a 21-year-old man was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs/dagga at Zimbane Valley in Mthatha today at about 13:00. He was found in possession of 6 × sachets of dagga, 16 × Boss Mandrax and a sum of R270-00 in cash.

Lastly, a 37-year-old man was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after he was found in possession of 8 × sachets of Tik and R110 in cash.

All the suspects will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court tomorrow, 19 December 2019.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
