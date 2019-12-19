South Africa: The Saboteurs (2) - Helen Zille - Honey, I Shrunk the DA

analysis

By the end of 2019, reformers are struggling; State Capture and the fightback seemingly have the upper hand. Rolling and national blackouts symbolised a bigger malaise as the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa lost momentum. Who were the saboteurs and who fought in the frontlines of reform? In this series, we profile the 2019 SA People of the Year Winners: Saboteurs and the 2019 SA People of the Year runners-up: The Fixers.

It is one of the political images of the year: DA leader Mmusi Maimane is announcing his resignation. So is the party's federal chairperson, Athol Trollip. The newly elected chairperson of the party's federal executive, Helen Zille, stands behind them.

Stress is drawn across her face. She stands with her arms behind her, like a school pupil sent to the naughty corner. Pugnacious Zille is gone; replaced by a politician who looks uncertain and weighed down.

"I was devastated," she says when asked about the meaning of that photograph. "I didn't see the resignation coming. I had spoken to Mmusi several times that week and spoke to him at 8am that morning to discuss the agenda [of the federal executive meeting]. It was a complete surprise. I got such...