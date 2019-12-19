South Africa: Five South African Economic Factors/Events to Watch in 2020

analysis

The New Year will be a big one for South Africa's stuttering economy, which may have ended 2019 in recession. Here are five key factors or events to keep an eye on in 2020.

1. Tito's Big Budget:

The 2020 budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in February will be one of the most crucial ever delivered in the democratic era. His Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in October was not a particularly inspiring warm-up act. Economic growth for 2019 was pegged at a lousy 0.5% and even that may yet prove to be optimistic. Budget deficits were seen exceeding 6% of gross domestic product (GDP). The national debt -- and with it, debt-to-GDP ratios -- will maintain their steady rise. And yes, R50-billion will be trimmed annually from the budget over the next three years, for a total of R150-billion.

To get this done, Tito will need to fire up a chain saw. Key things to look out for in the speech will be the extent of these cuts, and where they will be applied. Given the factional state of ANC politics, that will be no easy task, but ratings agencies and markets are in an unforgiving...